DU Admission 2025: Delhi University to release 1st seat allocation list today

The University of Delhi is all set to release the first allocation list for undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025 today, July 19, at 5 pm. Once released, a total of 2,39,890 candidates will be able to check their allotment status on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Phase 2 of the Common Seat Allocation (CSAS) UG 2025 process has been completed by DU. The CSAS UG portal will be used for admission to all undergraduate programs. CUET-based counseling registration on the DU site, college and course preference submission, and seat assignment are all steps in the admissions process.

DU Admission Schedule for CSAS Round 1

According to the official schedule, candidates allotted a seat in the first list must accept the allotted seat between 5 pm on July 19 and 4:59 pm on July 21. Colleges will verify and approve the applications by July 22, and the last date to submit the admission fee is 4:59 pm on July 23, 2025.

Before the first list is released, simulated ranks were published at 5 pm on July 15 to help students make informed choices. A two-day preference change window was available till 11:59 pm on July 16. The vacant seats for the second round will be displayed on July 24. The candidates will be able to reorder their preferences till July 25. The second allocation list will be released at 5 pm on July 28.

The university has introduced several changes this year, including an auto-accept feature to ensure students don't lose seats due to delays. Students will also now qualify based on the best Common Entrance University Test (CUET) score from either a combination of one language and three subjects or two languages and two subjects. The earlier requirement of at least 30 per cent marks in the CUET language paper for BSc (Hons) has been removed.

The Delhi University is this year offering 71,624 undergraduate seats across 79 programs in 69 colleges.

The academic session is scheduled to begin on August 1.

The CUET-UG 2025 saw record participation with 13.5 lakh applications.

English was the most opted-for subject (8.14 lakh) followed by the General Test (6.59 lakh) and Chemistry (5.70 lakh).

(With inputs from PTI)