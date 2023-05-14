DU admission 2023: Undergraduate registrations to begin in May end

Delhi University 2023| Photo: PTI

The University of Delhi is planning to begin the admissions process for admissions to undergraduate programmes through the Common Seat Allocation System by the month's end, a senior official said on Saturday. The university will launch two separate portals for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The CBSE on Friday declared the Class 12 results, with 87.33 per cent of students clearing the exam.

"Yesterday only, the results of the 12th class have been announced. The CUET UG is also starting later this month. We are in the process to launch our admission procedure. Most probably it will begin the admission process by the month end," a senior varsity official said. The admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be done through CSAS (UG) 2023 and CSAS (PG) 2023.

Students aspiring to get into DU will have to appear for CUET(UG)-2023 and CUET (PG)-2023 as well as register on the CSAS UG and PG portal of the DU. The university is hopeful that this year the admission process would be "smoother", the official said.

"We are fully prepared to take admissions to UG and PG programmes through the CUET. We will be launching two separate portals for admissions to graduate and postgraduate programmes," the official said. This will be the first time the university is opting for the Common University Entrance Test for admission to post-graduate programmes. It admitted students to its 70 colleges through CUET-UG last year.

Read: Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: 5 dead after consuming toxic liquor; CM announces ex gratia amount

"Last year, we conducted the admission through the CUET for the first time. This year, the admission (process) will be smoother. We are ready to conduct PG admission for the first time as well. We are confident about that as well," the official added.

The maximum number of applications for CUET(UG) has been received for Delhi University, followed by Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31. The DU has failed to fill all the 70,000 seats in the current academic session despite its best efforts, as seven per cent of the seats across all its colleges remain vacant.

(With inputs from PTI)