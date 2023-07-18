Headlines

Education

DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 registration via CSAS begins at admission.uod.ac.in, first merit list on August 1

For the second phase of CSAS, candidates can log on to admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who completed the first phase may re-upload their documents during this period.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

The University of Delhi is now accepting registrations for phase 2 of the undergraduate (UG) admission process for the academic year 2023–24. With the result of the CUET UG 2023, DU is now accepting applications for admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

For the second phase of CSAS, candidates can log on to admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who completed the first phase may re-upload their documents during this period.

On the CSAS portal, candidates must fill up their choices for colleges and courses based on their eligibility for the programme. The DU announcement states that new applicants may register on the CSAS website until 4:59 pm on July 24. The candidates’ saved/submitted preferences will be automatically locked at 5 PM on July 27.

The simulated list will release on July 29 and candidates will then be able to revise their selection till 11:59 pm on July 30 to revise their selections. 

Candidates must accept the offered seat before August 4 to be included in the first CSAS allotment list or merit list, which will be released on August 1. Admissions will be verified and granted by colleges by August 5.

