DU Admission 2022: Delhi University UG admission process expected soon at du.ac.in

DU Admission 2022: Once released, the DU Admission forms will be made available on the official website – du.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University UG admission process expected soon at du.ac.in
File photo

Delhi University admission process for 2022 is expected to begin soon. As per reports, the applications for UG Admission are likely to begin today, September 12, 2022. Once released, the DU Admission forms will be available on the official website – du.ac.in.

As per reports, the admission process is expected to commence today (September 12) and is likely to end on October 3. However, no official dates have been released yet.

DU to launch Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for admissions to undergraduate courses today (September 12). Once the CSAS portal opens, there will be a link on the website for the same.

Delhi University admission will take place in three phases, first, registration and completing the application process.  The second phase would include CUET result 2022 as students would be required to update the CUET scores on the portal.

The third phase of the DU admission process would include the counseling and allotment of seats.

