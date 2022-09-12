Search icon
DU admission 2022: Delhi University opens portal for UG admissions, new academic session likely to begin from November 1

DU admission 2022: CUET results are expected to be announced on September 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

File photo

Delhi University on Monday launched the Common Seat Allocation System for undergraduate admissions for the 2022-23 academic year with the vice-chancellor saying the new academic session is likely to begin on November 1.

This marks the much-awaited commencement of the admission process at Delhi University. This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

CUET results are expected to be announced on September 15.

At a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university is likely to begin the new academic session on November 1.

"We are launching CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal today for undergraduate programmes. This is the first time we are taking admission through CUET," he said.

The portal will remain open till October 3, giving students a 21-day window to apply for their desired undergraduate programme, Singh said.

To apply, candidates will have to visit the DU admission website and register by clicking on the link that read admission for undergraduate programmes.

They will have to fill in all basic details, upload mark sheets, photographs and signatures, and pay the registration fee.

Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases - submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, seat allocation, and admission.
The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place once the results have been announced.

A candidate will be required to select the programmes in which they want to take admission. They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes.
In the third phase, a merit list will be issued by Delhi University and based on it seats will be allocated.

