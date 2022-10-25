DU Admission 2022: Second seat allotment list to be out on THIS date, here's how and when to check

DU Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

The University of Delhi is likely to announce the second round of seat allotment for undergraduate programmes on October 30, informed DU registrar to PTI. The first seat allotment list was released on October 19. The second CSAS allotment list will be published on October 30, at 5 pm. Candidates have to accept the allotted seat between October 31 (10 am) and November 1 (4:59 pm) Colleges will verify the online applications from October 31 to November 2. The last date for paying the online admission fee is November 3, 4:59 pm.

DU Second seat allotment list 2022: How to check

Go to the official Delhi University website — ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Insert the CUET application number, password and captcha and click on "Login"

After reading the instructions click the Submit tab.

Fill in personal details as required in DU 2022 application form

Upload required documents

Make the payment online and submit.

Read: Common seat allotment to increased ECA: Changes introduced for DU admission 2022

As many as 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course offered to them in the first round of allocation list by Delhi University. A third seat allotment list for DU UG admissions 2022 will also be released on November 4.