DU Admission 2021: Dates, application forms, eligibility, admission process - Latest updates

The University of Delhi, or DU, has announced the registration dates for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22. Students who have qualified for their respective 10+2 board exams can check the admission notice at the official website du.ac.in.

According to the DU admission 2021 schedule, the registration process for the undergraduate merit-based programmes will begin from August 2 to August 31, whereas the registration process for PG and MPhil/PhD programmes will commence on July 26 and close on August 21.

Here are 7 things you need to know about DU Admissions 2021:

1. This year, the admission process will be completely online including the registration as well as payment of admission fees.

2. Admissions to undergraduate merit-based programmes will be based on cut-offs as per past years practice. There will be no change in the eligibility criteria and fee structure for admissions.

3. The university will release first cut-off list between September 7 and 10. The admission process is likely to be completed in September.

4. The number of Delhi University courses for which entrance tests will be held have been increased from nine to 13 this year. The four new courses for which entrances will be held from this year are Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy.

5. Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021) for all Post-Graduate programmes, selected undergraduate programmes and M.Phil/PhD programmes will be conducted by the National Testing Agency(NTA) for which the dates will be announced soon.

6. Non-NET candidates who are desirous of seeking admissions to PhD and MPhil programmes have to appear for DUET 2021.

7. Centralised admission for UG courses will be done through one registration-cum-application form. All departments and colleges will use the same form. For PG courses, students need to fill one registration form but are required to pay separate fees if they are opting for more than one programme.