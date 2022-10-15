DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2022 expected to be declared soon at dtek.karnataka.gov.in

File photo

Karnataka Diploma results to be declared soon by the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Karnataka. Once released, the candidates can check the Karnataka Diploma Result 2022 on the official website- dtek.karnataka.gov.in using roll number, date of birth.

DTE Karnataka exam was held across various centres in the states for admission to various polytechnic courses.

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2022: How to download

Visit the official website- dtek.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on DTE Karnataka Diploma result link

Enter roll code, roll number

DTE Karnataka Diploma result will appear on the screen

Download DTE Karnataka Diploma exam scorecard, take a printout

Candidates should check the official website to get the result and download the scorecard at dtek.karnataka.gov.in.