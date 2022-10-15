Search icon
DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2022 expected to be declared soon at dtek.karnataka.gov.in

DTE Karnataka exam was held across various centres in the states for admission to various polytechnic courses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 06:56 AM IST

File photo

Karnataka Diploma results to be declared soon by the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Karnataka. Once released, the candidates can check the Karnataka Diploma Result 2022 on the official website- dtek.karnataka.gov.in using roll number, date of birth.

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website- dtek.karnataka.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on DTE Karnataka Diploma result link
  • Enter roll code, roll number
  • DTE Karnataka Diploma result will appear on the screen
  • Download DTE Karnataka Diploma exam scorecard, take a printout 

Candidates should check the official website to get the result and download the scorecard at dtek.karnataka.gov.in. 

