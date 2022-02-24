Search icon
DTC to have women bus drivers; Delhi Transport Department eases eligibility criteria

Women will not need any prior experience of driving a bus and will be deployed to drive automatic buses and e-autos only.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

The Delhi Transport Department approved the proposal of easing the eligibilty criteria to hire more women drivers to drive Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses on Tuesday (February 22). 

According to the new proposal introduced by the Delhi Transport Department, women will not need any prior experience. Also, most women will be deployed to drive automatic buses only.

Here are the Eligibility criteria for women bus drivers:

- Women applicants do not need any prior experience for the post of a driver

- The minimum required height for a woman bus driver has been reduced to 153 cm

- Basic road understanding is enough. No need for a special qualification 

- Women applying for this position must have completed a minimum of one month's training

- Candidates need to pass a test conducted by the training institute in Burari, IDTR and Loni Road

- After the one-month training, applicants will have to go through another two months of training under DTC to obtain a skill certificate for driving heavy vehicles

- As per the new proposal, 33 per cent of women will be alotted in e-autos

