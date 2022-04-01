DTC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Driver posts at dtc.nic.in - Know salary, eligibility and other details

DTC Recruitment: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is inviting applications for driver posts from Women candidates. According to the DTC notification, a special recruitment drive has begun for Female candidates for a period of 1-year. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of DTC, dtc.nic.in. The applicant must have their driving license and Aadhaar Card.

The candidate must submit a minimum of one-month driving training certificate towards competence to drive the bus including the skill test as conducted by either driving training institute Burari or IDTR Loni Road (along with the application).

DTC Driver 2022 Salary: A sum of Rs 12000 will be paid to the female drivers as a stipend during the training period subject to 25 days of attendance.

DTC Driver Height 2022: Height – 153 cm

DTC Driver Training 2022: The selected female candidates will undergo 2 months of driving training followed by skill test certification from DTC before allowing them to operate on the road.

DTC Driver Age Limit 2022: 50 Years

How to apply:

- Go to the official website of DTC, dtc.nic.in

- Click on ‘Apply online for the post of DTC Contractual Driver only for Ladies’ and then on ‘APPLY FOR CONTRACTUAL DRIVER POST’

- Register for the post

- Provide your required details and fill in the details