Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DTC Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 357 posts at dtc.nic.in, know how to apply

DTC Recruitment 2022: DTC has invited applications from eligible candidates for Assistant Foreman, Assistant Electrician, and other posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 18, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

DTC Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 357 posts at dtc.nic.in, know how to apply
File photo

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is inviting applications for 357 Assistant Foreman, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Electrician posts on a contract basis. The last date to apply is May 04, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dtc.nic.in.

DTC Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Foreman (R&M)

No. of Vacancy: 112       

Pay Scale: 35400/- (Per Month)

Also Read: MP Board class 10, 12 Results 2022: MPBSE likely to release result date soon, list of websites to check

Post: Assistant Fitter (R&M)       

No. of Vacancy: 175       

Pay Scale: 17693/- (Per Month)

Post: Assistant Electrician (R&M)             

No. of Vacancy: 70          

Pay Scale: 17693/- (Per Month)

DTC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria             

Assistant Foreman: Candidate must have a three-year diploma in Automobile/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from a recognised institute with 2 years of experience.     

Age Limit: 18 to 35 years

Assistant Fitter: Candidate must have done ITI in Mechanic (MV)/Diesel Mechanic/Tractor Mechanic/Automobile/Fitter Trades.    

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

Assistant Electrician: Candidate must have done ITI in Electrician (Auto)/Mechanic Auto Electrical and Electronics Trades.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website dtc.nic.in or dtc-rp.com.

DTC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: April 18, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: May 04, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on written Exam/ Interview.

Notification: dtc.delhi.gov.in 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.