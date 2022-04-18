DTC Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 357 posts at dtc.nic.in, know how to apply

File photo

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is inviting applications for 357 Assistant Foreman, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Electrician posts on a contract basis. The last date to apply is May 04, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dtc.nic.in.

DTC Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Foreman (R&M)

No. of Vacancy: 112

Pay Scale: 35400/- (Per Month)

Post: Assistant Fitter (R&M)

No. of Vacancy: 175

Pay Scale: 17693/- (Per Month)

Post: Assistant Electrician (R&M)

No. of Vacancy: 70

Pay Scale: 17693/- (Per Month)

DTC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Foreman: Candidate must have a three-year diploma in Automobile/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from a recognised institute with 2 years of experience.

Age Limit: 18 to 35 years

Assistant Fitter: Candidate must have done ITI in Mechanic (MV)/Diesel Mechanic/Tractor Mechanic/Automobile/Fitter Trades.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

Assistant Electrician: Candidate must have done ITI in Electrician (Auto)/Mechanic Auto Electrical and Electronics Trades.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website dtc.nic.in or dtc-rp.com.

DTC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: April 18, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: May 04, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on written Exam/ Interview.

Notification: dtc.delhi.gov.in