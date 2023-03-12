Search icon
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor, other posts at dsssbonline.nic.in, know how to apply

The last date to apply is April 7, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 238 posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is inviting applications for Craft Instructor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 7, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 238 posts in the organisation.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Instructor Millwright: 7 posts
Technical Assistant: 2 posts
Maintenance Mechanic: 1 post
Craft Instructor: 159 posts
Employability Skills Instructor: 18 posts
Workshop Calculation and Science Instructor: 26 posts
Workshop Attendant: 45 posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process is based on a one-tier examination. The exam will consist of 200 marks questions. The duration of the exam is 2 hours. Computer Based Test marks will be calculated on a prorated basis.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 100/-. No application fee for Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and Ex-Serviceman category.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 direct link to apply

