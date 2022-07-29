DSSSB Recruitment 2022: New vacancies for 547 TGT, PGT, various posts, apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

File photo

DSSSB is inviting applications for 547 Trained Graduate Teacher TGT Special, Post Graduate Teacher PGT, Manager, Deputy Manager and Various posts under different Departments/Autonomous Bodies. The last date to apply is August 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Manager (Accounts): 02 posts

Deputy Manager (Accounts): 18 posts

Junior Labour Welfare Inspector: 7 posts

Assistant Store Keeper: 05 posts

Store Attendant: 06 posts

Accountant: 01 post

Tailor Master: 01 post

Publication Assistant: 01 post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher): 364 posts

PGT Music (Male): 01 post

PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male): 01 post

PGT Urdu (Male): 03 posts

PGT Urdu (Female): 03 posts

PGT Horticulture: 02 posts

PGT Psychology (Male): 01 post

PGT Psychology (Female): 01 post

PGT Computer Science (Male): 07 post

PGT Computer Science ( Female): 19 posts

PGT Punjabi (Female): 02 posts

PGT Sanskrit (Female): 21 posts

PGT English (Male): 13 posts

PGT English (Female): 14 posts

PGT EVGC ( Male): 19 posts

PGT EVGC ( Female): 35 posts

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or through SBI Challan.

For UR EWS & OBC candidates: 100/-

For SC/ ST/ PH/ Woman/ Ex-Servicemen candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the DSSSB official website dsssbonline.nic.in.

Starting date for online application submission: July 28, 2022

Last date for online application submission: August 27, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 27, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme.