DSSSB Recruitment 2022: New vacancies for 547 TGT, PGT, various posts, apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

DSSSB is inviting applications for 547 Trained Graduate Teacher TGT Special, Post Graduate Teacher PGT, Manager, Deputy Manager and Various posts under different Departments/Autonomous Bodies. The last date to apply is August 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
 
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 
 
Manager (Accounts): 02 posts
Deputy Manager (Accounts): 18 posts
Junior Labour Welfare Inspector: 7 posts
Assistant Store Keeper: 05 posts
Store Attendant: 06 posts
Accountant: 01 post
Tailor Master: 01 post
Publication Assistant: 01 post
Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher): 364 posts
PGT Music (Male): 01 post
PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male): 01 post
PGT Urdu (Male): 03 posts
PGT Urdu (Female): 03 posts
PGT Horticulture: 02 posts
PGT Psychology (Male): 01 post
PGT Psychology (Female): 01 post
PGT Computer Science (Male): 07 post
PGT Computer Science ( Female): 19 posts
PGT Punjabi (Female): 02 posts
PGT Sanskrit (Female): 21 posts
PGT English (Male): 13 posts
PGT English (Female): 14 posts
PGT EVGC ( Male): 19 posts
PGT EVGC ( Female): 35 posts
 
Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or through SBI Challan.
For UR EWS & OBC candidates: 100/-
For SC/ ST/ PH/ Woman/ Ex-Servicemen candidates: No Fee
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the DSSSB official website dsssbonline.nic.in.
 
Starting date for online application submission: July 28, 2022
Last date for online application submission: August 27, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 27, 2022
 
Selection Process: Selection will be based on One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme.
