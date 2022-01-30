DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 691 Junior Engineer posts at dsssbonline.nic.in – Details here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is inviting applications for 691 Junior Engineer (Civil) / Section Officer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) / Section Officer (Electrical). The last date to apply is February 9, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Junior Engineer (Civil) / Section Officer (Civil)

No. of Vacancy: 575

Pay Scale: 9300 – 34800/-

Post: Junior Engineer (Electrical) / Section Officer (Electrical)

No. of Vacancy: 116

Pay Scale: 9300 – 34800/-

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

JE (Civil): Candidate must have a Degree in Civil Engineering OR Diploma in Civil Engineering and Two years professional experience.

JE (Electrical): Candidate must have a Degree in Electrical Engineering OR Diploma in Electrical Engineering and Two years professional experience.

Application Fee: Pay the examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or through SBI Challan.

For UR EWS & OBC candidates: 100/-

For SC/ ST/ PH/ Woman/ Ex-Servicemen candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website dsssbonline.nic.in.

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: January 10, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: February 09, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 09, 2022

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on the One Tier and Two-Tier examination scheme.

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Notification: JE (Civil) | JE (Electrical)