DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration started for 547 vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov, details here

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 application process for 547 teachers' post have begun at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has started the application process for DSSB recruitment 2022 for TGT, PGT, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in on or before August 27 till 11:59 PM.

The DSSB recruitment 2022 drive is being held to hire candidates for 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Assistant Store Keeper and other posts.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application fee 

Candidates who are applying for the Delhi teacher recruitment will have to pay an application fee is Rs 100. The application fee is exempted for the Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWD and Ex-serviceman category.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process for DSSB Recruitment 2022 will happen through One Tier/Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable.

DSSSB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates must make sure they are registered on the DSSSB website, dsssbonline.nic.in, before submitting their applications online.

