DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply from July 28 for 547 posts, check selection process, steps to apply

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the posts of rained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Manager, and Deputy Manager, among others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The registration process will begin on July 28, 2022, and will end on August 27, 2022. A total of 547 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
READ | Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED, check scores on karresults.nic.in
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Manager (Accounts): 02 posts
Deputy Manager (Accounts): 18 posts
Junior Labour Welfare Inspector: 7 posts
Assistant Store Keeper: 05 posts
Store Attendant: 06 posts
Accountant: 01 post
Tailor Master: 01 post
Publication Assistant: 01 post
Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher): 364 posts
PGT Music (Male): 01 post
PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male): 01 post
PGT Urdu (Male): 03 posts
PGT Urdu (Female): 03 posts
PGT Horticulture: 02 posts
PGT Psychology (Male): 01 post
PGT Psychology (Female): 01 post
PGT Computer Science (Male): 07 post
PGT Computer Science ( Female): 19 posts
PGT Punjabi (Female): 02 posts
PGT Sanskrit (Female): 21 posts
PGT English (Male): 13 posts
PGT English (Female): 14 posts
PGT EVGC ( Male): 19 posts
PGT EVGC ( Female): 35 posts
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Process of selection
The candidates will be selected based on the One Tier/Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical EnduranceTest/Driving Test (according to the post requirement).
READ | ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 DECLARED today at icai.nic.in, check direct link
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application fees
The candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.
Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, and Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the fee.
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online
The candidates can apply for the posts via the official website - www.dsssbonline.nic.in. Applications will only be accepted online. Application received through any other mode will be rejected.