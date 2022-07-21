DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply from July 28 for 547 posts, check selection process, steps to apply

File Photo

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the posts of rained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Manager, and Deputy Manager, among others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The registration process will begin on July 28, 2022, and will end on August 27, 2022. A total of 547 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Manager (Accounts): 02 posts

Deputy Manager (Accounts): 18 posts

Junior Labour Welfare Inspector: 7 posts

Assistant Store Keeper: 05 posts

Store Attendant: 06 posts

Accountant: 01 post

Tailor Master: 01 post

Publication Assistant: 01 post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher): 364 posts

PGT Music (Male): 01 post

PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male): 01 post

PGT Urdu (Male): 03 posts

PGT Urdu (Female): 03 posts

PGT Horticulture: 02 posts

PGT Psychology (Male): 01 post

PGT Psychology (Female): 01 post

PGT Computer Science (Male): 07 post

PGT Computer Science ( Female): 19 posts

PGT Punjabi (Female): 02 posts

PGT Sanskrit (Female): 21 posts

PGT English (Male): 13 posts

PGT English (Female): 14 posts

PGT EVGC ( Male): 19 posts

PGT EVGC ( Female): 35 posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Process of selection

The candidates will be selected based on the One Tier/Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical EnduranceTest/Driving Test (according to the post requirement).

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, and Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the fee.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

The candidates can apply for the posts via the official website - www.dsssbonline.nic.in. Applications will only be accepted online. Application received through any other mode will be rejected.