Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply from July 28 for 547 posts, check selection process, steps to apply

The registration process will begin on July 28, 2022, and will end on August 27, 2022. A total of 547 vacant posts will be filled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply from July 28 for 547 posts, check selection process, steps to apply
File Photo

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the posts of rained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Manager, and Deputy Manager, among others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. 

The registration process will begin on July 28, 2022, and will end on August 27, 2022. A total of 547 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

READ | Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED, check scores on karresults.nic.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Manager (Accounts): 02 posts
Deputy Manager (Accounts): 18 posts
Junior Labour Welfare Inspector: 7 posts
Assistant Store Keeper: 05 posts
Store Attendant: 06 posts
Accountant: 01 post
Tailor Master: 01 post
Publication Assistant: 01 post
Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher): 364 posts
PGT Music (Male): 01 post
PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male): 01 post
PGT Urdu (Male): 03 posts
PGT Urdu (Female): 03 posts
PGT Horticulture: 02 posts
PGT Psychology (Male): 01 post
PGT Psychology (Female): 01 post
PGT Computer Science (Male): 07 post
PGT Computer Science ( Female): 19 posts
PGT Punjabi (Female): 02 posts
PGT Sanskrit (Female): 21 posts
PGT English (Male): 13 posts
PGT English (Female): 14 posts
PGT EVGC ( Male): 19 posts
PGT EVGC ( Female): 35 posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Official Notification Link 

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Process of selection 

The candidates will be selected based on the One Tier/Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical EnduranceTest/Driving Test (according to the post requirement). 

READ | ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 DECLARED today at icai.nic.in, check direct link

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application fees 

The candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.
Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, and Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the fee. 

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online 

The candidates can apply for the posts via the official website - www.dsssbonline.nic.in. Applications will only be accepted online. Application received through any other mode will be rejected.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 to be declared SHORTLY at karresults.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.