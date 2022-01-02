DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Engineer posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in – Check salary, selection process

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is inviting applications for Junior Engineer (Electrical)/Section Officer (Electrical) and Junior Engineer (Civil)/Section Officer (Civil) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The application process will begin on January 10, 2022. The last date to apply is February 9, 2022.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Junior Engineers and Section Officers (ELECTRICAL): 116 posts

Junior Engineers and Section Officers (CIVIL): 575 posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Salary

Rs 9300-34800+ Grade Pay 4800/- Group ‘C’ and Group ‘B’

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: category-wise details

Junior Engineers and Section Officers (ELECTRICAL): 116 posts (UR-40, ESW-21, OBC-34, SC-14, ST-07 candidates)

Junior Engineers and Section Officers (CIVIL): 575 posts (UR-270, ESW-77, OBC 116, SC 85, ST 27 candidates)

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Interested candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. and Ex-serviceman category are exempted.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Opening Date of Application: January 10, 2022

Closing Date of Application: February 9, 2022 (Till 11.59 pm)

How to Apply: Before submitting online applications, the candidate must ensure that he/she is registered on DSSSB’s portal i.e. dsssbonline.nic.in. The instructions for Registration are available on the Board’s website. Registration with DSSSB is a one-time exercise. The user ID and password generated after registration should be used to log in whenever a candidate is applying for examinations of the posts notified by DSSSB. No separate registration is required for each examination conducted by DSSSB.

Junior Engineers and Section Officers (ELECTRICAL) Notification: dsssb.delhi.gov.in/PDF

Junior Engineers and Section Officers (CIVIL) Notification: dsssb.delhi.gov.in/PDF