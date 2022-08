DSSSB Patwari 2022 admit card released | Photo: PTI

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Patwari. Candidates who have applied to appear for the Patwari examination can download their admit card from the official website-- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB Patwari examination 2022 is scheduled for August 20 and 21 and September 17 and 18.

DSSSB Patwari admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “LINK TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM FOR POST CODE 48/21 ON DATED 20,21 AUG.2022 AND 17,18 SEPT.2022”

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

