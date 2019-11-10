Trending#

DSSSB Assistant Teacher exam 2019: Admit cards released, check @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in


The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) released the admit cards for the online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode recruitment exam for Assistant Teacher. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1. Visit the official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link- 'Download admit card for the online cbt exam for the post code 15/19 (Assistant Teacher (Primary))

Step 3. Enter the application number.

Step 4. Enter the date of birth.

Step 5. Click on login.

Step 6. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7. Download the admit card for future reference.

