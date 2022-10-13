DSSSB Assistant Teacher 2022 Result date out: Here is how to check

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has announced that the Assistant Teacher result will be declared on November 2 at the official website-- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB Assistant Teacher results for the Primary level will be declared on November 2. Once released candidates will be able to check the result through the official site of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This DSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted with the aim to fill up 434 posts of Assistant Teachers in the organisation. The recruitment process started on May 25, 2021, and ended on June 24, 2021.

