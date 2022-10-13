Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DSSSB Assistant Teacher 2022 Result date out: Here is how to check

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022 dates released.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

DSSSB Assistant Teacher 2022 Result date out: Here is how to check
DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has announced that the Assistant Teacher result will be declared on November 2 at the official website-- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB Assistant Teacher results for the Primary level will be declared on November 2. Once released candidates will be able to check the result through the official site of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  • Click on DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This DSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted with the aim to fill up 434 posts of Assistant Teachers in the organisation. The recruitment process started on May 25, 2021, and ended on June 24, 2021. 

Read: Fake CBSE 10, 12 board exam 2023 datesheet circulating on WhatsApp, board clarifies

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes: Luxurious rides of India's T20 World Cup stars
Hina Khan's sizzling photos from Maldives vacation will drive away your Monday blues
6 banks that offer best 5-year fixed deposits in India
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Sleeping tips: Five ways to help you sleep better at night
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.