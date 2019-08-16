DSSSB 2019: Admit card for online CBT released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in; apply for LDC, Steno, JLA Posts

The admit card for the Computer Based Test (CBT) to be held on August 17-18 this year, for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) (8/19), Stenographer Grade-II (9/19), and Junior Lab Assistant (10/19), has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on the official website of the Board -- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

All the candidates who had applied for the CBT to the vacancies can download the admit cards after following the steps listed here. Keep in mind that the candidates will require their Application No. and Date of Birth (DoB) for downloading their respective admit cards.

Steps to download DSSSB 2019 CBT Admit Cards:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) -- dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2. Scroll down. Under the 'Welcome to Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board' section you will find the 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM DATED 17TH & 18TH AUG 2019' link. Click on it.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4. On the new page, enter your Application No. and Date of Birth (DoB) in the spaces provided, and click on login.

Step 5. Your DSSSB 2019 CBT Admit Card will appear on your screen.

Step 6. Download and save a copy of the pdf and take a print-out of the same for future use.

There is also a link for appearing for a mock test, as preparation for the exams. DNA wishes the very best of luck to all the candidates!