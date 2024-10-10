Before becoming an IPS officer, Jyeshtha Maitreyi served as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Madhya Pradesh Police.

Seven policemen have been suspended on charges of spying on SP Jyeshtha Maitreyi, currently stationed in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. This incident has sparked curiosity about IPS officer Jyeshtha Maitreyi, leading many to search online to learn more about her and the reasons behind the surveillance.

Before becoming an IPS officer, Jyeshtha Maitreyi served as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Madhya Pradesh Police. She hails from Guna, Madhya Pradesh, and is a 2018 batch IPS officer. From the beginning, she aspired to join the Indian Police Service. After completing her engineering degree from JP Institute, she took the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam during her final year of B.Tech and succeeded in becoming a DSP on her first attempt.

Following her training, Jyeshtha Maitreyi's first posting as a DSP was in Morena district. Even while working, she continued to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, with guidance from the then Morena SP Aditya Pratap Singh. Her training days began at 4:30 a.m., and despite her tight schedule, she managed to clear the UPSC prelims in just six months of preparation.

In a talk show, Jyeshtha Maitreyi shared that she remained committed to her UPSC preparation during her DSP training and advised students to follow a systematic approach. Her hard work paid off when she secured the 156th rank in the UPSC exam, which earned her the Rajasthan cadre. Since then, she has served in various districts across the state.

Jyeshtha Maitreyi’s father, Girish Chand Arya, worked in the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB), and her mother, Manju, served as the principal of a Government Higher Secondary School in Guna.