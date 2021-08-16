DSE Recruitment 2021: Odisha invites application for 4,600 teachers - Important dates, Eligibility, Fees

The government of Odisha has invited applications through the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) for the post of a teacher in various departments in the Government Secondary Schools of Odisha. The positions are on a contract basis.

Vacancies are available for teachers for these departments: Hindi, Sanskrit, and Physical Education. The application process is to begin from August 23, 11 am onwards and will end on September 14, 6 pm. Interested candidates can apply on the official website: dseodisha.in.

These applications aim to fill a total of 4,610 posts.

- Hindi Teachers - 2,055 - Sanskrit Teachers - 1304- Physical Education - 1,260

The selection of these positions will be processed on the basis of a Computer Based Competitive Examination, which is likely to be held in October once the registrations are completed.

Important Dates:

- Application process begins on August 23- Application process ends on September 14

Age Limit:

Interested candidates should be between the age of 21-32 years as of January 1, 2021.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer Based Competitive Examination. Minimum marks to be secured by a candidate needs to be 25% marks (20% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) in the paper I and 35% marks in paper II.

Application Fees:

- SC, ST and PWD category - Rs 400/- - All others – Rs 600/-

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information regarding the job application.