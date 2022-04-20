DSE Odisha Result 2022 declared at dseodisha.in, here's how you can download score card

File Photo

The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has declared the results of the Computer Based Test (CBT) that took place on its official website - dseodisha.in from March 3 to March 12.

DSE Exam took place for Indian Appointee Trainee (IAT)/Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Posts. It is important to note that the candidates can now check their scores which will be available on DSE Odisha's official website.

DSE Odisha Result 2022: Step-by-step guide to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSE Odisha - dseodisha.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Scorecard of CBT for the Posts of Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu, and PET' or 'Scorecard of CBT for the Posts of TGT ARTS, Science (PCM), and Science (CBZ)' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details and submit

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the DSE Odisha Result 2022 and take a printout for future use.

DSE Odisha Result: Here are the direct links to download the results

Candidates who will be selected will be required to appear for documents verification at District Level. It is important to note that a total of 11,043 vacancies will be filled through this test as Arts/Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu, and Physical Education Teacher in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha.