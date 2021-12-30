DSE Odisha Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Initial Appointee Teacher posts – Check salary, eligibility

Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha is inviting applications for 11403 Initial Appointee Teachers posts. The last date to apply is January 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dseodisha.in

DSE, Odisha Initial Appointee Teachers Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: TGT Arts

No. of Vacancy: 3308

Pay Scale: 25,300/- (Per Month)

Post: TGT Science (PCM)

No. of Vacancy: 2370

Pay Scale: 25,300/- (Per Month)

Post: TGT Science (CBZ)

No. of Vacancy: 1544

Pay Scale: 25,300/- (Per Month)

Post: Hindi Teacher

No. of Vacancy: 1753

Pay Scale: 25,300/- (Per Month)

Post: Sanskrit Teacher

No. of Vacancy: 1188

Pay Scale: 25,300/- (Per Month)

Post: Telugu Teacher

No. of Vacancy: 22

Pay Scale: 25,300/- (Per Month)

Post: Physical Education Teacher

No. of Vacancy: 1218

Pay Scale: 15,000/- (Per Month)

DSE, Odisha Initial Appointee Teachers Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

TGT Arts: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in arts/commerce or a Shastri (Sanskrit) degree from a recognized university with two school subjects from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC Candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)/3 years integrated B.Ed/M.Ed from an NCTE Recognized Institution Or 4 year integrated BA/B.Ed from an NCTE Recognized Institution with two school subjects from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/ SEBC Candidates).

TGT Science (PCM) (CBZ): Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Science, BE/B.Tech with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso hereunder) from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/ SEBC Candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)/3 years integrated B.Ed/M.Ed from an NCTE Recognized Institution Or 4-year Integrated B.Sc & B.Ed from an NCTE Recognized Institution with two school subjects from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/ SEBC Candidates).

Hindi Teacher: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with Hindi as one of the electives/ Optional/pass/honours subject with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/ SEBC Candidates) and Hindi Shikshan Parangat from Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra and B.H.Ed & B.Ed in Hindi course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized university/institution.

Sanskrit Teacher: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Sanskrit as one of the electives/optional/honours/pass subjects from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/ SEBC Candidates) and Shiksha Shastri (Sanskrit) a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized university/institution Or Shastri (Sanskrit) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/ SEBC Candidates) and Shiksha Shastri (Sanskrit) a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized university/institution.

Telugu Teacher: Candidate must have done class 12th or its equivalent examination from a recognized institution and C.P.Ed/ B.P.Ed/M.P.Ed from a recognized board/university.

Physical Education Teacher: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in arts having Telugu as a subject with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/ SEBC Candidates) and Telugu B.Ed from a university/institution recognized by NCTE.

Application Fee: Pay application fee using through online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.

For Gen/OBC Candidates: 600/-

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: 400/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the dseodisha.in from January 03, 2022 to January 31, 2022.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the Computer-based test & interview.

Starting date for online application submission: January 03, 2022

Last date for online application submission: January 31, 2022

Tentative schedule of online examination: 1st Week of March 2022

DSE, Odisha Initial Appointee Teachers Recruitment 2022 notification: dseodisha.in/pdf_2022