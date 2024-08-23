Twitter
After Mpox, health experts warn of 'sloth fever' which spreads through...

India's National Space Day 2024': Marking Chandrayaan-3's success of Moon landing

What is ISRO planning with Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5 missions? Know here

Badlapur sexual assault: 'If my son...', mother of accused opens up on incident

Want to ignore your boss after work? You can do it legally....

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

After Mpox, health experts warn of 'sloth fever' which spreads through...

7 high protein meals

Benefits of doing cat cow pose

Here's how many crores Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, other cast charged for Stree 2

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet richest Stree 2 cast member with Rs 2500 crore net worth, its not Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Ayushmann Khurrana to play vampire in Maddock’s horror universe? Aparshakti Khurrana says ‘We were planning to…’

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Education

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

There is growing speculation that other coaching institutes may follow suit, planning to move their classes out of Mukherjee Nagar.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...
The well-known coaching institute, Drishti IAS, which prepares students for the Civil Services Exam, is relocating its coaching center from Mukherjee Nagar. Reports suggest that the coaching center will move to Noida. This move follows the sealing of Drishti IAS and several other coaching centers in Delhi by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after the tragic death of three students at Rao IAS, another coaching center located in a basement in Old Rajinder Nagar.

There is growing speculation that other coaching institutes may follow suit, planning to move their classes out of Mukherjee Nagar. Many believe that Mukherjee Nagar could eventually become deserted, as most major coaching centers are considering relocating due to the challenges of adhering to safety and government regulations. In recent times, compliance with fire safety norms, building structure standards, and various NOCs related to security has become increasingly difficult. However, members of the Drishti IAS management team have mentioned that they had already been exploring locations in Noida for some time.

Mukherjee Nagar currently hosts over 100 coaching institutes, but most are struggling to meet the required safety standards. After the tragic incident on July 27, where three students lost their lives, several coaching centers in Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, particularly those operating in basements, were sealed by authorities. This has also caused significant disruption to the local economy, particularly for small businesses in the area. With a decline in student activity, food, stationery, and other related shops have seen a drop in sales.

Amidst all this, students are left uncertain about where to go next. Moving to new locations has brought up budget concerns as one of the major challenges. A member of the Drishti management team mentioned that they are also considering options for student accommodations to ensure that students can relocate easily without further inconvenience.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
