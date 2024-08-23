Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

The well-known coaching institute, Drishti IAS, which prepares students for the Civil Services Exam, is relocating its coaching center from Mukherjee Nagar. Reports suggest that the coaching center will move to Noida. This move follows the sealing of Drishti IAS and several other coaching centers in Delhi by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after the tragic death of three students at Rao IAS, another coaching center located in a basement in Old Rajinder Nagar.

There is growing speculation that other coaching institutes may follow suit, planning to move their classes out of Mukherjee Nagar. Many believe that Mukherjee Nagar could eventually become deserted, as most major coaching centers are considering relocating due to the challenges of adhering to safety and government regulations. In recent times, compliance with fire safety norms, building structure standards, and various NOCs related to security has become increasingly difficult. However, members of the Drishti IAS management team have mentioned that they had already been exploring locations in Noida for some time.

Mukherjee Nagar currently hosts over 100 coaching institutes, but most are struggling to meet the required safety standards. After the tragic incident on July 27, where three students lost their lives, several coaching centers in Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, particularly those operating in basements, were sealed by authorities. This has also caused significant disruption to the local economy, particularly for small businesses in the area. With a decline in student activity, food, stationery, and other related shops have seen a drop in sales.

Amidst all this, students are left uncertain about where to go next. Moving to new locations has brought up budget concerns as one of the major challenges. A member of the Drishti management team mentioned that they are also considering options for student accommodations to ensure that students can relocate easily without further inconvenience.