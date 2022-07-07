DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022: Apply for 630 Scientist posts at drdo.gov.in, know eligibility, pay scale

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022: DRDO is inviting applications for 630 Scientist B /Engineer Vacancy in DRDO, DST and ADA. The last date to apply is July 29, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website drdo.gov.in.
DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO
No. of Vacancy: 579
Pay Scale: 88000/- (Per Month)
Post: Scientist ‘B’ in DST
No. of Vacancy: 08
Post: Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA
No. of Vacancy: 43
DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
Scientist ‘B’ (DRDO): Candidate must have a First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in relevant Engineering Discipline and Valid GATE score
Age Limit: 28 years
Scientist ‘B’ (DST): Candidate must have a B.E/B.Tech in Bio Technology/Bio Medical Engineering.
Age Limit: 35 years
Scientist/Engineer (ADA) Candidate must have a B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering/Polymer Engineering/Plastic Engineering/Polymer Science
Age Limit: 30 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Online.
For UR, EWS and OBC male candidates: 100/-
For SC/ST/PwD and women candidates: No fee
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through rac.gov.in.
Starting date for of online application submission: July 06, 2022
Last date for of online application submission: July 29, 2022
DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Written Examination will be required to appear in the Personal Interview.
DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Notification: https://rac.gov.in/download/advt_140_v3.pdf