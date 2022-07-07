DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022: Apply for 630 Scientist posts at drdo.gov.in, know eligibility, pay scale

File photo

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022: DRDO is inviting applications for 630 Scientist B /Engineer Vacancy in DRDO, DST and ADA. The last date to apply is July 29, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO

No. of Vacancy: 579

Pay Scale: 88000/- (Per Month)

Post: Scientist ‘B’ in DST

No. of Vacancy: 08

Post: Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA

No. of Vacancy: 43

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Scientist ‘B’ (DRDO): Candidate must have a First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in relevant Engineering Discipline and Valid GATE score

Age Limit: 28 years

Scientist ‘B’ (DST): Candidate must have a B.E/B.Tech in Bio Technology/Bio Medical Engineering.

Age Limit: 35 years

Scientist/Engineer (ADA) Candidate must have a B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering/Polymer Engineering/Plastic Engineering/Polymer Science

Age Limit: 30 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Online.

For UR, EWS and OBC male candidates: 100/-

For SC/ST/PwD and women candidates: No fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through rac.gov.in.

Starting date for of online application submission: July 06, 2022

Last date for of online application submission: July 29, 2022

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Written Examination will be required to appear in the Personal Interview.

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Notification: https://rac.gov.in/download/advt_140_v3.pdf