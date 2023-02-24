Search icon
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 18 JRF posts, apply at drdo.gov.in

This DRDO-CABS recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 18 JRF posts, apply at drdo.gov.in
File photo

Defence Research and Development Organisation, Centre for Air Borne System, DRDO-CABS is inviting applications for JRF posts. Eligible candidates can apply at drdo.gov.in. This DRDO-CABS recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation.  
The deadline for receipt of the application so 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in employment news. 

Vacancy details:
Aeronautical Engineering: 1 post
Computer Science and Engineering: 10 posts
Electronics and Communication Engineering: 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria:
The candidates who have done BE/B.Tech in the first division with valid GATE score or ME/MTech in the above disciplines in first division both at the graduate and post-graduate level can apply.
The candidates with GATE score of 2021 and GATE score of 2022 are acceptable.
The age should be not more than 28 years.

Selection Process
The selection process is based on their valid GATE score and marks secured in degree/postgraduate degree.
Online interviews will be held for all the shortlisted candidates. The final list of successful candidates will be uploaded on DRDO.

Application Procedure: The duly filled application in the format furnished below should be sent to the email ID jrf.rectt@cabs.gov.in. Application form can also be downloaded from What’s new section of DRDO website (drdo.gov.in). 

DRDO Recruitment Notification

