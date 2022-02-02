DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for apprentice posts, apply at rcilab.in - Know last date, eligibility, other details

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications to fill up as many as 150 apprentice posts at Research Centre Imarat (RCI). Candidates can apply online through the official site of RCI - rcilab.in till February 7, 2022.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Graduate Apprentice: 40 Posts
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 60 Posts
Trade Apprentice: 50 Posts
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years as on January 1, 2022.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ], B.Com and BSc.
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Diploma in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical ]
Trade Apprentice: ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in [ Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic and Welder ]
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.