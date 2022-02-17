DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for Apprentice Posts announced - Check pay scale, eligibility criteria, last date

If you are interested in working at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), then we have just the right opportunity for you! The Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) has invited applications for the posts of Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice.

Anyone interested and eligible can apply for the posts through the official website of RAC - rac.gov.in. Applicants will have to appear for the walk-in-interview. The last date to apply for the same is March 3, 2022.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date to submit: March 3, 2022

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Details of Vacancy

Graduate Apprentice: 8 Posts Diploma Apprentice: 9 Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The following qualifications are important before you apply

Graduate Apprentice: B.Tech. in the concerned subject. Diploma Apprentice: Diploma in the concerned subject.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected based on their Degree/Diploma marks. Candidates who will be selected would be informed about the same via letter/email.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9000 Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8000

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Process to apply online

Candidates can download the form from rac.gov.in and fill it out before March 3, 2022. Keep a copy of the submitted application for future reference. For further details, refer to the detailed notification linked below.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online