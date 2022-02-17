DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for Apprentice Posts announced - Check pay scale, eligibility criteria, last date

If you are interested in working at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), then we have just the right opportunity for you! The Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) has invited applications for the posts of Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice.
Anyone interested and eligible can apply for the posts through the official website of RAC - rac.gov.in. Applicants will have to appear for the walk-in-interview. The last date to apply for the same is March 3, 2022.
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Last date to submit: March 3, 2022
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Details of Vacancy
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
The following qualifications are important before you apply
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected based on their Degree/Diploma marks. Candidates who will be selected would be informed about the same via letter/email.
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Process to apply online
Candidates can download the form from rac.gov.in and fill it out before March 3, 2022. Keep a copy of the submitted application for future reference. For further details, refer to the detailed notification linked below.
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here