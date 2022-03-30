DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Junior Research Fellow, Research Associate posts - Check details

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate posts. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the same through the official website of DRDO - drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is set for April 15, 2022.

Notably, candidates will have to send their complete application form along with scanned copies of important certificates to manindersingh.tbrl@gov.in.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Junior Research Fellow - 7 posts

Research Associate - 1 post

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Research Associate - Candidate should have a PhD or an equivalent degree in Chemistry OR Post Graduate in Chemistry.

Junior Research Fellow (Chemistry, Physics) - Post Graduate in Chemistry/ Physics in 1st division with NET.

Junior Research Fellow (Mechanical) - BE/ B.Tech in Mechanical in 1st division with NET/ GATE or M.E/ M.Tech in Mechanical in 1st division both at the graduate and postgraduate level.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Research Associate - 35 years (maximum)

Junior Research Fellow - 28 years (maximum)

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on an online interview which will be provisional and subject to verification of documents and original certificates. It is important to note that the candidate will be immediately disqualified if a mismatch is detected in particulars regarding qualification, discipline, percentage of marks, or non-fulfillment of any specified criteria at the time of joining.