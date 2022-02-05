DRDO Recruitment 2022: Last few days to apply for apprentice posts at rcilab.in

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications to fill up as many as 150 apprentice posts at Research Centre Imarat (RCI). However, the last day to apply online through the official site of RCI - rcilab.in is fast approaching i.e. February 7, 2022.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 40 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 60 Posts

Trade Apprentice: 50 Posts

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years as on January 1, 2022.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ], B.Com and BSc.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Diploma in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical ]

Trade Apprentice: ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in [ Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic and Welder ]

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.