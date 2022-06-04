DRDO Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 58 Scientist posts, apply at rac.gov.in, check salary, how to apply

File photo

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications for 58 Scientist vacancies in Mechanical Engineering, Optical Engineering and other disciplines. The last day to apply for the posts is June 28, 2022. Candidates can apply through the official RAC website on rac.gov.in.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Scientist ‘F’: 3 posts

Pay Scale: Rs 1,31,100/-, Level 13A as per 7th CPC

Scientist ‘E’: 6 posts

Pay Scale: Rs 1,23,100/-, Level 13 as per 7th CPC

Scientist ‘D’: 15 posts

Pay Scale: Rs 78,800/-, Level 12 as per 7th CPC

Scientist ‘C’: 34 posts

Pay Scale: Rs. 67,700/-, Level 11 as per 7th CPC

How to Apply: Candidates are required to register online at the RAC website rac.gov.in.

Selection Process: The shortlisted candidates will be advised to appear for a final personal interview to be conducted as per rules at the venue and date, which will be intimated through the call letter. The final selection of candidates will be purely on the basis of merit of marks scored by a candidate in the final personal interview only. The candidates must score a minimum of 75% marks (i.e. 75 out of 100) for all Vacancies in the Final Personal Interview for consideration for selection.

Application Fee: General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs. 100/- payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.

Direct link to official notification HERE.