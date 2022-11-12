Search icon
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 1061 posts, know how to apply at drdo.gov.in

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at www.drdo.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

File photo

Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM) is inviting applications for over 1,000 posts of Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, drdo.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1061 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to apply is December 07.

DRDO CEPTAM Vacancy 2022 details:

Junior Translation Officer (JTO): 33 posts
Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing): 215 posts
Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing): 123 posts
Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing): 250 posts
Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing): 12 posts
Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing): 134 posts
Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing): 04 posts
Security Assistant ‘A’: 41 posts
Vehicle Operator ‘A’: 145 posts
Fire Engine Driver ‘A’: 08 posts
Fireman: 86 posts

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
Crucial Date of Eligibility: December 07, 2022
Opening Date For Online Application: November 7 2022, Time: 10:00 Hrs
Closing Date For Submission of Application: December 7, 2022, Time: 17:00 Hrs
Tentative Date of Tier-I Exam (CBT): To be Announced on DRDO website

Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply before December 07, 2022, through the official website —drdo.gov.in. 

DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Recruitment Notification

