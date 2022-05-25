DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Research Associate posts, selection through walk-in interview, salary Rs 54,000

File Photo

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has called for professionals to apply for Research Associate posts with a monthly salary of Rs 54,000.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through a walk-in interview on the given date and time at Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur-342 011 (Rajasthan). The total number of vacancies is 3 and the maximum age is 35 years on the date of the interview.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Duration of fellowship

2 years

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Salary

Rs 54,000 per month with HRA and medical facilities as per rules.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Age limit

35 years as of the date of the interview. Age relaxation is allowed for up to 5 years for SC/ST/PH and 3 years for OBC candidates.

SC/ST/OBC category candidates are required to produce the original caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

PhD or equivalent degree in Chemistry/Physics/Material Science OR having three years of Research, Teaching, and Design and Development experience.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

The eligible candidate can "Walk-in for an interview at Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur-342 011 (Rajasthan) at 10:00 Hrs on the date mentioned above." (June 13-15, 2022)

Carry with you your complete Bio-Data with a recent passport size photograph and one set of self-attested copies of all Degrees/Academic qualification certificates/Mark Sheet/Experience certificates, etc.

Candidates are requested to produce original certificates related to age, educational qualification, and experience.

Candidates working in Government/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Bodies should produce a NOC issued by the present employer.

Please visit https://www.drdo.gov.in/ for more details.