DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 630 Scientist posts at drdo.gov.in, know how to apply

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications for 630 Scientist B /Engineer posts in DRDO, DST, and ADA. The last date to apply is August 05, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO

No. of Vacancy: 579

Pay Scale: 88000/- (Per Month)

Post: Scientist ‘B’ in DST

No. of Vacancy: 08

Post: Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA

No. of Vacancy: 43

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Scientist ‘B’ (DRDO): The candidate must have a first Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in a relevant Engineering Discipline and a valid GATE score

Age Limit: 28 years

Scientist ‘B’ (DST): Candidate must have done B.E/B.Tech in Bio-Technology/Bio-Medical Engineering.

Age Limit: 35 years

Scientist/Engineer (ADA): Candidate must have done B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering/Polymer Engineering/Plastic Engineering/Polymer Science

Age Limit: 30 years

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online.

For UR, EWS, and OBC male candidates: 100/-

For SC/ST/PwD and women candidates: No fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website rac.gov.in.

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Written Examination will be required to appear in the Personal Interview.