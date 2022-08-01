Search icon
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 630 Scientist posts at drdo.gov.in, know how to apply

DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, drdo.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 08:53 AM IST

File photo
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications for 630 Scientist B /Engineer posts in DRDO, DST, and ADA. The last date to apply is August 05, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, drdo.gov.in.
 
DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO
No. of Vacancy: 579
Pay Scale: 88000/- (Per Month)
 
Post: Scientist ‘B’ in DST
No. of Vacancy: 08
 
Post: Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA
No. of Vacancy: 43
 
DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
 
Scientist ‘B’ (DRDO): The candidate must have a first Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in a relevant Engineering Discipline and a valid GATE score
Age Limit: 28 years
 
Scientist ‘B’ (DST): Candidate must have done B.E/B.Tech in Bio-Technology/Bio-Medical Engineering.
Age Limit: 35 years
 
Scientist/Engineer (ADA): Candidate must have done B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering/Polymer Engineering/Plastic Engineering/Polymer Science
Age Limit: 30 years
 
DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online.
For UR, EWS, and OBC male candidates: 100/-
For SC/ST/PwD and women candidates: No fee
 
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website rac.gov.in.
 
DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Written Examination will be required to appear in the Personal Interview.
