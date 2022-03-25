DRDO Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Apprentice posts - Check Eligibility, Last date

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has called for professionals to apply for Apprentice positions. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) - mhrdnats.gov.in.

Keep in mind, the last day to submit applications is April 1, 2022. The DRDO will hire a total of twenty individuals for the required role and their Apprenticeship will take place at the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), Bengaluru.

Vacancy details:

- Graduate (BE/B.Tech) Apprenticeship Trainees: 10 Posts

- Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee: 10 Posts

Selected individuals with B. E/B.Tech degrees will receive a stipend of Rs 9,000 per month and those with a Diploma will receive Rs 8,000 per month.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks obtained in the qualifying exam.