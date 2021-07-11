Headlines

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for Engineer posts, earn Rs 70,000 -Details here

DRDO has invited applications for 68 vacancies for engineers. The candidates will be selected to work at the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2021, 08:53 PM IST

Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for 68 vacancies for engineers. The candidates will be selected to work at the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), ADA is an Autonomous Organization under the Department of Defence Research & Development, Ministry of Defence (MOD), Government of India, entrusted with the design & development of both the Air Force and Naval versions of Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas) and LCA Mark-II. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rac.gov.in.

“Applications are invited from Dynamic and Meritorious Indian nationals for the post of ‘project engineer’ (PE) on ‘defined limited tenure basis' in various disciplines of Engineering for Design, Development, Testing and Evaluation of various Systems/Sub-systems and Project Management from Institutes of Technology, Research Institutions, Public Sector Undertakings and other non-Government bodies or Central (including serving / retired officers of Defence Forces) and State Government Departments having the required qualification, experience and age,” the notification reads.

 

Vacancy Details:

Post: PE-1

Minimum Experience: 2 years

Remuneration: 50,000 + Dearness Allowance

No. of Vacancy: 46

 

Post: PE-2

Minimum Experience: 4 years Remuneration: 60,000 +Dearness Allowance

No. of Vacancy: 17

 

Post: PE-3

Minimum Experience: 8 years Remuneration: 70,000 + Dearness Allowance

No. of Vacancy: 5

 

Selection Process:

The candidates, shortlisted after the preliminary online interview, will be advised to appear for a final personal interview. Candidates serving in Govt. or in Govt. owned organizations will be required to produce a copy of proof of their communication with their employer (intimation/acknowledgement if received from employer). The final selection of candidates will be purely on the basis of merit of marks scored by a candidate in the final personal interview only. The candidates must score a minimum of 70% marks (i.e. 70 out of 100) for all Unreserved Vacancies and 60% marks (i.e. 60 out of 100) for all Reserved Vacancies in the Final Personal Interview for consideration for selection.

Date of opening of application registration on ADA website: 10 AM onwards from 08th July 2021. Closing date: Twenty-one days (21 days) from the date of publication of the advertisement in ‘Employment News’

 

Notification: rac.gov.in

