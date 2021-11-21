DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts at drdo.gov.in – Check last date, eligibility

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, DRDO has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 34 posts.

Candidates should first register themselves in the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) portal on mhrdnats.gov.in

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees: 33 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee: 1 Post

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Training period

The Graduate/ Diploma Apprenticeship training will be for one year.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees: Candidate must have a degree in engineering or technology granted by a statutory university/ by an institution empowered to award such a degree by an Act of Parliament.

Technician Apprentice Trainee: Candidate must have a diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State government/ by a University/ by an Institute recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to a diploma/ sandwich course student who is undergoing training in order that he/she may hold a diploma in Engg./Technology.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

The last date to apply for the posts is till December 10, 2021.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Graduate Apprentice Trainees (B.E/B.Tech./Equivalent); Diploma Apprentice Trainees: Depending upon the vacancies available in various disciplines, selection of candidates will be carried out by shortlisting on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam.

Details of shortlisted will be published on the DRDO website. Candidates are advised to check on the website for updates. If possible will be intimated by Mail ID provided in the bio-data.

DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification: drdo.gov.in