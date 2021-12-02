DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 14 posts at drdo.gov.in – Check last date, salary, and eligibility

DRDO Recruitment 2021: DRDO – Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) has invited applications from the eligible candidates for Diploma Apprentice posts. The last date to apply is December 14, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill 12 posts in DRDO-DIPAS. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, drdo.gov.in

DRDO-DIPAS Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Diploma Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 12

Pay Scale: 8,000/- (Per Month)

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Disciplines wise Details

Computer Engineering: 02 posts

Medical Laboratory Technology: 04 posts

Library Science: 01 post

Mechanical Engineering: 01 post

Modern Office Practice/Office Management: 04 posts

Total: 12 posts

DRDO-DIPAS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Diploma in Computer Engineering/Medical Laboratory Technology/Library Science/ Mechanical Engineering/Modern Office Practice (English and Hindi) Office Management.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through BOAT’s web portal mhrdnats.gov.in from November 15, 2021, to December 14, 2021.

DRDO-DIPAS Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date for Application Form Submission: November 15, 2021

Last Date for Application Form Submission: December 14, 2021

DRDO-DIPAS Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on merit.

DRDO-DIPAS Recruitment 2021 Notification: mhrdnats.gov.in