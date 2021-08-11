DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for ITI candidates - Eligibility, salary and direct link

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Applications have been invited by the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Timarpur in Delhi for ITI apprentice training for one year for 2021-22. Candidates who wish to apply can do so on drdo.gov.in - the official website of DRDO.

The application process for filling up 38 vacancies has begun and the last day to apply is August 29. The monthly stipend for COPA is Rs 7,700 and for the other trades Rs 8,050 per month. DRDO recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

Machine Motor Vehicle (MMV) - 3,Draughtsman ( Civil ) - 4,Electronic Machine - 5Instrument Machine Mechatronic- 6,Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant)- 6 and Computer Operating and Programming Assistant- 14

DRDO recruitment 2021 Age Limit:

The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age for the Unreserved Candidates is 27, for OBC is 30 for SC/ST is 32 and for PED is 37.

DRDO recruitment 2021 educational qualification:

The candidates should have passed out from ITI duly recognized by NCVT as per the Gazette notification of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with a minimum 2-year duration except for COPA.

How to apply for DRDO recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of DRDO recruitment at rac.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘CFEES, Delhi invites applications from eligible candidates for apprenticeship training’ on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in all the required details

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of all the documents

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Keep the copy of the same for future reference