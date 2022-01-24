Search icon
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Application process for 150 posts to begin SOON at drdo.gov.in – Check salary, important dates

DRDO-RCI Apprentice Vacancy 2022: Research Centre Imarat, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 24, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

DRDO – Research Centre Imarat (RCI) is inviting applications for the posts of 150 Graduate, Diploma and Trade Apprentice Vacancy. The last date to apply is February 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, drdo.gov.in.

The tenure of the Apprenticeship would be 12 months, commencing from execution of the Contract of Apprenticeship.

DRDO-RCI Apprentice Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Graduate Apprentice         

No. of Vacancy: 40          

Pay Scale: 9000/- per month

Post: Diploma Apprentice           

No. of Vacancy: 60          

Pay Scale: 8000/- per month

Post: Trade Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 50          

Pay Scale: As per Govt. Norms

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Graduate Apprentice: Candidate must have done B.E/B.Tech in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, and Chemical), B.Com and BSc.

Diploma Apprentice: Candidate must have a Diploma in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical).

Trade Apprentice: Candidate must be an ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in (Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic and Welder).

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website rcilab.in.

Starting date for online application submission: January 25, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 07, 2022

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/ Written Test/ Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Notification: rcilab.in/JRFAPPRENTICE2022

