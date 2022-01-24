DRDO Recruitment 2022: Application process for 150 posts to begin SOON at drdo.gov.in – Check salary, important dates

DRDO – Research Centre Imarat (RCI) is inviting applications for the posts of 150 Graduate, Diploma and Trade Apprentice Vacancy. The last date to apply is February 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, drdo.gov.in.
The tenure of the Apprenticeship would be 12 months, commencing from execution of the Contract of Apprenticeship.
DRDO-RCI Apprentice Vacancy 2022 Details
Post: Graduate Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 40
Pay Scale: 9000/- per month
Post: Diploma Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 60
Pay Scale: 8000/- per month
Post: Trade Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 50
Pay Scale: As per Govt. Norms
DRDO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
Graduate Apprentice: Candidate must have done B.E/B.Tech in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, and Chemical), B.Com and BSc.
Diploma Apprentice: Candidate must have a Diploma in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical).
Trade Apprentice: Candidate must be an ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in (Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic and Welder).
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website rcilab.in.
Starting date for online application submission: January 25, 2022
Last date for online application submission: February 07, 2022
DRDO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/ Written Test/ Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.
DRDO Recruitment 2022 Notification: rcilab.in/JRFAPPRENTICE2022