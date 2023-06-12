Search icon
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 181 Scientist 'B' posts, apply at rac.gov.in

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at rac.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

The Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) is inviting applications for 181 Scientist 'B' posts. The deadline for the submission of the application form is 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at rac.gov.in.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: category wise details
UR category candidates: 73
EWS category: 18
OBC category: 49
SC category: 28 
ST category: 13

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age for the unreserved and EWS category is 28 years. For the OBC(non-creamy layer) candidates, the maximum age is 31 years. The upper age for the SC/ST candidates is 33 years.

