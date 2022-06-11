DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Scientist posts open, apply before June 28

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO Recruitment and Assessment Centre, RAC is looking for candidates to apply for the Scientist post. Eligible candidates can apply for the job through the official site of RAC-- rac.gov.in. The application for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 must be submitted on or before June 28, 2022.

This recruitment drive is being conducted by DRDO to fill up 58 vacancies in the organisation.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Scientist F: 3 Posts

Scientist E: 6 Posts

Scientist D: 15 Posts

Scientist C: 34 Posts

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

For Scientist ‘F’-- 50 years

For Scientist ‘D’/‘E’-- 45 years

For Scientist ‘C’-- 35 years.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs. 100 through online medium. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.

