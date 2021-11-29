DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Junior Research Fellowships at drdo.gov.in – Check eligibility, last date

DRDO Recruitment 2021: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications to award junior research fellowships (JRFs) at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh. A total of 3 JRFs will be awarded one each in computer science, electronics and communications and mechanical disciplines.

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details:

Stipend: 31000 plus HRA admissible as per prevailing rules.

Tenure: Initially for a period of two years (extendable as per rules)

DRDO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility:

JRF Computer Science: BE/BTech in Computer Science in 1st division with NET/GATE or ME/MTech in Computer Science in 1st division both at Graduate and Postgraduate level.

JRF Electronics and Communication (ECE): BE/BTech in Electronics and Comm Engg in 1st division with NET/GATE or ME/MTech in Electronics and Comm. Engg in 1st division both or Graduate and Postgraduate level.

JRF Mechanical: BE/BTech in Mechanical Engg in 1st division with NET/GATE or ME/MTech in Mechanical in 1st division both at Graduate and Postgraduate level.

DRDO Recruitment 2021 Selection process: The selection through online interviews will be purely provisional and subject to verification of documents and original certificates. He candidature will be rejected if any mismatch/canvassing is noticed in detail regarding qualification, discipline, percentage of marks or non-fulfilment of any specified criteria at the time of joining.

DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification: drdo.gov.in