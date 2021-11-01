Headlines

DRDO ITR Recruitment 2021: Apply for 116 posts at drdo.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility, last date

DRDO has invited applications for an apprenticeship at its Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2021, 12:23 PM IST

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) – Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur is inviting applications for 116 Graduate Apprentices, Technician Apprentice & Trade Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The last date to apply is November 15, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, drdo.gov.in.

DRDO ITR Apprentice Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Graduate Apprentice         

No of Vacancy: 50          

Pay Scale: 9000/- Per Month

Post: Technician Apprentice       

No of Vacancy: 40          

Pay Scale: 8000/- Per Month

Post: Trade Apprentice

No of Vacancy: 26          

Pay Scale: As per govt. norms

Discipline Wise Details

Graduate Apprentice

Computer Science / Computer Engg./ Information Science & Technology Engg: 11

Elect & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/Telecom Engg: 11

Electrical Engineering: 03

Mechanical Engineering: 04

Civil Engineering: 01

Aerospace Engineering: 02

Library Science: 02

Public Health Engineering: 02

Safety Engineering: 04

Business Administration: 05

Financial Accounting/ Financial Management /Cost Accounting: 05

Technician Apprentice

Computer Science/ Computer Engg./Information Science & Technology Engg: 10

Elect & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/Telecom Engg: 10

Electrical Engineering: 05

Mechanical Engineering: 03

Civil Engineering: 02

Cinematography: 02

Medical Laboratory Technology: 02

Tool Engineering/ Technology: 02

Hotel Management and Catering Technology: 02

Environment Pollution & Control Engineering: 02

Trade Apprentice

Computer Networking Technician: 03

Electrician: 05

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 10

Mechanic Power Electronics (Inverters, UPS & Maintenance of Drives): 05

Multimedia and Web Page Designer: 03

DRDO ITR Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprentice: Candidate must have done B.E /B.Tech in relevant Engineering Discipline OR /B.Lib.Sc /BBA/B.Com

Technician Apprentice: Candidate must have done a Diploma in relevant Engineering Discipline

Trade Apprentice: Candidate must have done ITI in Computer Networking Technician/ Electrician/Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) /Multimedia and Web Page Designer.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through drdo.gov.in or rac.gov.in.

DRDO ITR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date for online application submission: November 01, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: November 15, 2021

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the percentage of marks secured by candidates at essential qualifications OR shortlisted candidates Interview.

DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification: drdo.gov.in 

