Education

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at drdo.gov.in – Check pay scale, eligibility, last date

DRDO – DESIDOC Recruitment 2021: DESIDOC has issued a notification to fill over 21 vacancies in the centre.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 03:27 PM IST

DRDO – DESIDOC Recruitment 2021: Defence Scientific Information and Documentation Centre (DESIDOC) under the aegis of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications for the posts of 21 Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice in Library, Information Science and Computer Science. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of DRDO, drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 12, 2021.  

DRDO DESIDOC Apprentice Vacancy 2021 Details                             

Post: Graduate Apprentice         

No. of Vacancy: 11          

Pay Scale: 9000/- Per Month

Post: Technician Apprentice       

No. of Vacancy: 10          

Pay Scale: 8000/- Per Month

DRDO DESIDOC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Discipline Wise Details

Library & Information Science  

Graduate: 08     

Diploma: 04

Computer Science          

Graduate: 03     

Diploma: 06

DRDO DESIDOC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Graduate Apprentice: Candidate must have a Degree in Library and Information Science OR B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science.

Technician Apprentice: Candidate must have a Diploma in Library Science OR Diploma in Computer Science.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website drdo.gov.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the Percentage of mark secured by candidates at essential qualifications OR shortlisted candidates Interview.

DRDO DESIDOC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: October 23, 2021

Last date for online application submission: November 12, 2021

DRDO DESIDOC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: davp.nic.in 

