DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for new vacancies at mhrdnats.gov.in - Check eligibility, last date

DRDO Recruitment 2021: The Defence Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL), DRDO is inviting applications for apprenticeship training for a period of one year in electronics and communication engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science or computer engineering. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of mhrdnats.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 19 posts. The last date to apply is December 31.

DRDO DEAL Recruitment 2021 Details:

Electronics & Communication Engineering: 17 posts

Mechanic Engineering: 01 post

Computer Science/ Computer Engineering: 01 post

“Depending upon the vacancies available in various disciplines, selection of candidates will be carried out by shortlisting on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam,” the DRDO DEAL has informed candidates.

DRDO DEAL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done B.Tech, B.E, M.tech Diploma. A diploma in engineering or technology granted by a state council or board of technical Educational established by a state government/ by a university recognized by the state government or central government as equivalent to a diploma.

Candidates who have passed in the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 are eligible to apply. Candidates who have passed the qualifying exam earlier than 2018 are not eligible.