DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022 Bumper Vacancies: Application process for 1901 posts begin today at drdo.gov.in

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of DRDO CEPTAM on drdo.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has begun the application process today for 1901 DRDO CEPTAM-10 positions, including Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) vacancies under the Defence Research Technical Cadre (DRTC). The registration will begin on September 3 and will last until September 23. Interested candidates can apply online at drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Senior Technical Assistant- B: Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400 per month, 

Technician A: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200  

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Technical Assistant- B: Candidate must have a bachelor's degree in science or a diploma in engineering, technology, computer science, or linked areas.

Technician A: Candidate must have passed class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognized board. They must also have a certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the DRDO official website, drdo.gov.in.
  • Click on the CEPTAM recruitment link
  • Register yourself with required credentials
  • Fill in the form and submit
  • Download and take a print out for future reference

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process is based on a multi-stage process that includes a CBT exam to shortlist them. A final merit list of the selected candidates will be created, which will be forwarded to the various appointing authorities in the labs and installations, who will subsequently issue the employment letters to the individuals.

