DRDO Admit Card 2022 released for CEPTAM Tier I at drdo.gov.in, get direct link here

Defence Research and Development Organisation has released the admit card for DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Exam 2022. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. The admit card for the Tier I examination is available to download from December 23 to January 11, 2023.

The DRDO CEPTAM Tier I or CBT exam will be conducted from January 6 to January 11, 2023, and CEPTAM-10/DRTC STA-B Tier-II (CBT) has been scheduled to be held on January 12, 2023.

The selection process is based on Tier–I (CBT) and Tier II (Trade Test). The Tier-I (CBT) will consist of objective type-multiple choice questions only. The tier-I exam is for Provisional selection and Tier-II (Trade Test) is qualifying in nature.

DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Click on DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Admit Card 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Admit Card 2022: direct link