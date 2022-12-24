Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DRDO Admit Card 2022 released for CEPTAM Tier I at drdo.gov.in, get direct link here

Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

DRDO Admit Card 2022 released for CEPTAM Tier I at drdo.gov.in, get direct link here
File photo

Defence Research and Development Organisation has released the admit card for DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Exam 2022. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. The admit card for the Tier I examination is available to download from December 23 to January 11, 2023. 

The DRDO CEPTAM Tier I or CBT exam will be conducted from January 6 to January 11, 2023, and CEPTAM-10/DRTC STA-B Tier-II (CBT) has been scheduled to be held on January 12, 2023.

The selection process is based on Tier–I (CBT) and Tier II (Trade Test). The Tier-I (CBT) will consist of objective type-multiple choice questions only. The tier-I exam is for Provisional selection and Tier-II (Trade Test) is qualifying in nature. 

DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
  • Click on DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Admit Card 2022 link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Admit Card 2022: direct link

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Diwali 2022 | Raksha Bandhan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more: 12 movies to watch with family on festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
10 health benefits of exposure to sunlight during winters
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.